Six ISIS Militants Killed In Turkey Counterterrorism Operation In Yalova

By Staff, Agencies

At least six ISIS terrorists were killed during a major counterterrorism operation carried out by Turkish security forces in the northwestern province of Yalova, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday.

According to Yerlikaya, the militants opened fire as police units raided their location, killing three police officers in the ensuing clash.

Eight additional police officers and one security guard were wounded during the firefight, which erupted as part of a pre-planned operation targeting ISIS elements believed to be active in the area.

The minister said the raid was part of Turkey’s broader campaign against ISIS and other terrorist threats, stressing that security forces remain on high alert nationwide. He added that counterterrorism operations have intensified in recent weeks.

Providing further details, Yerlikaya stated that authorities arrested 138 ISIS-linked suspects across Turkey over the past month, with 97 already referred for prosecution.

Separately, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that five additional suspects connected to the Yalova incident have been detained. He noted that five public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the case and oversee legal proceedings.

The Yalova operation comes amid a wider nationwide crackdown on ISIS networks. On December 25, Turkish authorities arrested 115 suspects in coordinated raids across several provinces. Officials said those detained were allegedly planning attacks during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Turkish officials have repeatedly emphasized that operations against ISIS will continue without interruption to prevent attacks and dismantle terrorist cells operating within the country.