China Reaffirms Sovereignty Stance On Taiwan And Foreign Interference

By Staff, Agencies

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a series of firm statements reaffirming Beijing’s uncompromising position on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and opposition to foreign interference, with a focus on Taiwan, Somalia, and broader regional developments.

Addressing ongoing military drills around Taiwan, the ministry warned that any provocation or attempts to obstruct what it describes as China’s “reunification” will be met with decisive countermeasures.

It stressed that Beijing’s actions are rooted in its determination to safeguard national unity, while hinting that recent US arms sales to Taiwan have contributed to heightened tensions.

Separately, China voiced strong opposition to separatist movements in Somalia, explicitly criticizing Somaliland’s actions and alleged coordination with external actors.

Beijing urged local authorities to abandon separatist agendas and respect Somalia’s national unity and territorial integrity.

These remarks follow the announcement by “Israel” recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, a move Somalia has categorically rejected as a violation of its sovereignty and international law.

The decision has drawn criticism from Somalia’s government and regional bodies, with observers warning it sets a dangerous precedent by legitimizing secessionist movements without international consensus.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never been internationally recognized.

Even US President Donald Trump distanced Washington from the move, confirming he would not follow “Israel’s” decision to recognize Somaliland.

Overall, Beijing framed its statements as part of a broader policy opposing separatism and foreign interference while reinforcing its red lines on sovereignty-related issues.