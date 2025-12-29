Abu Obeida: Our People Will Not Give Up Their Weapons, Nation to Stand Against Its Foremost Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

The new military spokesperson of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stated that “the resistance has fulfilled its obligations, depriving the occupation of any pretext to return to bloodshed.”

Abu Obeida said that “the ceasefire, which has been in effect for more than two months, came as a result of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of our fighters.”

In a televised statement on Monday, December 29, 2025, he added: “Despite all the violations carried out by the enemy since the ceasefire, the resistance has met its commitments in consideration of the interests of our people and to deny the occupation the opportunity it seeks to fabricate false pretexts to resume bloodshed.”

He continued: “Our right to respond to the crimes of the occupation is an inherent and guaranteed right, and we call on all concerned parties to restrain the occupation by halting its aggression and compelling it to adhere to everything that was agreed upon.”

Abu Obeida urged “everyone concerned to work toward disarming the deadly weapons of the occupation that were used in the genocide of our people and in assaults on countries of the region, instead of being preoccupied with the light Palestinian rifles that the enemy tries to use as a flimsy excuse to sabotage the ceasefire.”

Speaking about October 7, 2023, he described it as “a thunderous explosion in the face of oppression, repression, siege, and all forms of aggression against our Al-Aqsa Mosque and our people.”

He noted that “the Flood came to correct the course and bring the cause— which had begun to sink into oblivion— back to the forefront, awakening the consciences of free people in the nation and the world,” adding: “Through its steadfastness and sacrifices, our people thwarted all the enemy’s plans, from displacement and death traps to the reestablishment of settlements, and brought down all the objectives of the war.”

He went on to say: “Our people are defending themselves and will not relinquish their weapons as long as the occupation remains. They will not surrender, even if they have to fight with their bare fingernails. The occupation’s aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the West Bank, and the prisoners is escalating, which requires our people to confront it.”

He stressed that “the movement of the free people of the nation must not stop; rather, it must continue so that the criminals do not escape accountability.”

While calling on the nation’s peoples “to come to the aid of Gaza and alleviate its suffering,” he said: “The nation must stand as one against its primary enemy, which continues to add the capitals of the region to its target bank.” Addressing “the Islamic Ummah,” he added: “Awaken and know that the autumn of the occupation has begun, and the curses of the blood of women, children, and innocents will continue to pursue it.”

He warned that “the enemy seeks to turn the countries of the region into a gateway to what it calls ‘Greater Israel,’” pointing to its aggression against Lebanon and Syria as clear evidence.

Addressing the people of Gaza, he said: “We promise you to remain loyal to you and to your sacrifices. Together, we will rebuild what the occupation has destroyed, tend to the wounds, and your sacrifices will not be in vain.”

He also extended greetings to “those who stood with [the Palestinian people] from among the heroes of the nation in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and other countries.”