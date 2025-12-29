UK Imposes Visa Restrictions On Dr Congo Over Deportation Disputes

By Staff, Agencies

The UK has introduced new visa restrictions targeting citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), citing a lack of cooperation by authorities in Kinshasa on the repatriation of undocumented migrants.

Under the new measures announced Saturday by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, senior Congolese officials and influential figures will lose preferential visa arrangements, while fast-track visa processing has been suspended for all DR Congo applicants.

The move follows warnings issued in November to DR Congo, Angola, and Namibia, urging them to improve cooperation in returning around 4,000 undocumented migrants, including individuals with criminal records.

According to the Home Office, Kinshasa has repeatedly obstructed Britain’s deportation efforts.

“The days of Britain being a soft touch for illegal migrants and foreign criminals are over,” Mahmood said in a statement on X.

The ministry confirmed that Angola and Namibia avoided sanctions after pledging to accept the return of their nationals and improve repatriation procedures.

The Home Office warned that countries refusing to take back their citizens would lose visa privileges to enter the UK.

Mahmood described the restrictions as “just the start” of broader measures to tighten border control, stressing that governments must comply with international obligations.

The decision follows similar action in October, when the UK imposed visa requirements on Botswana nationals over concerns about rising illegal migration.