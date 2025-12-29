Georgetown Ends UN Rapporteur Affiliation After US Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, said Georgetown University’s decision to end her 10-year affiliation is a direct fallout from US sanctions imposed on her for reporting on Gaza.

In a post on X on Monday, Albanese said the move followed US sanctions introduced last July after she published reports accusing "Israel" of committing genocide in Gaza and highlighting the alleged complicity of US companies. She dismissed alternative explanations as politically motivated.

Georgetown University confirmed that Albanese is no longer affiliated with the institution. Anna Maria Mayda, director of the Institute for the Study of International Migration, said US law prohibits institutions from maintaining affiliations with individuals under US sanctions.

Albanese had served as an affiliated scholar at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, a non-employment role that provided access to academic resources.

On June 30, Albanese released a report naming more than 60 companies, including major US technology firms, which she said were linked to "Israel’s" economy of occupation and the war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited the report as a key reason for imposing sanctions.

Legal experts and rights groups warned that sanctioning UN investigators undermines international accountability mechanisms at a critical moment.