Moscow Threatens Military Retaliation After Ukrainian Drone Strike Near Putin Residence

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has warned that it will respond with force, not diplomacy, following what it described as a failed Ukrainian drone attack targeting President Vladimir Putin’s state residence.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that Moscow’s response to the incident would be non-diplomatic, stressing that Kiev must clearly understand Russia’s position.

Her remarks followed statements by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said Ukrainian forces launched 91 long-range kamikaze drones overnight on December 28–29 toward Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region. Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted all the drones, with no casualties or damage recorded.

Zakharova said the attack occurred amid ongoing discussions over the Ukraine conflict and described it as a deliberate provocation, adding that it amounted to “a slap in the face” for US President Donald Trump. She emphasized that Russia’s determination remained firm despite continued engagement in US-mediated peace efforts.

Lavrov noted that while Moscow remains open to negotiations, Ukraine’s actions would prompt a reassessment of Russia’s negotiating stance. He warned that retaliatory targets had already been identified and that the timing of any response had been determined by the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, Trump expressed shock and outrage during a phone call with Putin, calling the alleged attack “crazy.” Ushakov said Moscow had made it clear to Washington that such actions would not go unanswered and would affect Russia’s position on previously discussed agreements.

Ushakov added that Russia would review several prior understandings and pending solutions in light of what it described as Ukrainian “state terrorism,” urging the US side to take the shift seriously.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky denied that any such attack took place, accusing Moscow of fabricating the incident to derail diplomatic momentum and justify further military action. He said Russia was seeking a pretext to escalate the conflict.

The episode comes amid heightened tensions, following remarks by Zelensky in a recent Christmas address that the Kremlin criticized as inflammatory. The conflict itself dates back to February 2022, when Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine, citing security concerns linked to NATO expansion. Western states have since continued supplying advanced weapons to Kiev, further intensifying the confrontation.