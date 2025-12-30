Bangladesh Mourns Khaleda Zia, Pioneering Prime Minister at 80

By Staff, Agencies

Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister and one of the most influential figures in the country’s political history, has died at the age of 80, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party [BNP] announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the BNP said its chairperson and former prime minister passed away at around 6:00 a.m., shortly after the Fajr prayer, calling on supporters and the public to pray for her soul. Her death marks the end of a defining era in Bangladeshi politics, long shaped by her fierce rivalry with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Khaleda Zia was born on August 15, 1945, in Jalpaiguri, then part of British India. She lived a largely private life until her husband, Ziaur Rahman — a prominent figure in the 1971 Liberation War — rose to national prominence, later becoming president and founding the BNP. Her political life began in earnest after his assassination in a failed military coup in 1981.

Taking over the leadership of the BNP in 1984, Khaleda Zia emerged as a central figure in the pro-democracy movement against military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad. Her activism, including alliances with opposition forces and periods of house arrest, contributed to Ershad’s removal in 1990 and the restoration of democratic elections.

In 1991, she led the BNP to victory, becoming Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and one of the earliest female leaders in the Muslim world. Her first term emphasized economic reforms, infrastructure expansion, and closer international engagement. She returned to office again in 2001, heading a coalition government that presided over economic growth but was also marked by political unrest and corruption allegations, eventually giving way to a caretaker administration in 2006.

Central to Khaleda Zia’s legacy was her enduring political duel with Sheikh Hasina — a rivalry often dubbed the “Battle of the Begums.” The two leaders, heading rival dynastic parties, dominated Bangladeshi politics for decades, reflecting deep divisions over the nation’s history and political direction.

After losing power, Khaleda Zia faced a series of corruption cases that her supporters described as politically driven. Convicted in 2018, she spent years in detention or under house arrest during Hasina’s extended rule. Following mass protests that led to Hasina’s removal in 2024, Khaleda Zia was freed, and by early 2025 she was cleared of all remaining charges by the Supreme Court.

Despite longstanding health problems, she returned from medical treatment abroad in mid-2025 and signaled her intention to reenter politics, pledging to campaign ahead of elections scheduled for 2026. However, her condition worsened in late November, and she was hospitalized in Dhaka with multiple chronic illnesses.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to her as an “inspiration,” as news of her passing spread across the country. She died surrounded by family members, including her son and BNP leader Tarique Rahman.

Revered by supporters as a symbol of resistance and democratic struggle, and criticized by opponents for governance shortcomings, Khaleda Zia’s life and career closely tracked Bangladesh’s turbulent political evolution. Her death closes a historic chapter in the nation’s public life.