Talent Drain Hits “Israeli” Tech Sector as Genocide in Gaza Fuels Relocation Fears

By Staff, Agencies

A new industry report has warned that the “Israeli” high-tech sector is facing a growing exodus of talent, as employees increasingly seek to leave the occupied territories amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

According to the annual report by the “Israel” Advanced Technology Industries Association [IATI], more than half of tech firms — 53 percent — reported a rise in employee requests to relocate abroad. The report characterized the trend as a serious long-term threat to the entity’s innovation capacity and so-called technological leadership.

The findings indicate that workers employed by multinational companies operating in the occupied territories are particularly eager to transfer to overseas offices. The report directly linked this surge in relocation requests to the war launched in October 2023, which has martyred more than 71,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the start of the genocide, resistance movements from Gaza, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen have carried out sustained operations targeting the entity’s territory in solidarity with Palestinians, including strikes on strategic and sensitive sites using missiles and drones.

The situation escalated further in June, when Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against multiple targets, including a major advanced technology hub, in response to a joint US–“Israeli” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The technology sector remains a pillar of the “Israeli” entity’s economy, contributing roughly 20 percent of GDP, accounting for about 15 percent of employment, and generating over half of total exports. Hundreds of multinational corporations — including Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta and Apple — maintain operations in the occupied territories, despite documented involvement in enabling the genocide while preserving corporate deniability.

The IATI report noted that several multinational firms are reassessing their presence in the territories, exploring the relocation of investments and operations elsewhere. War-related supply chain disruptions have already prompted some companies to establish alternatives abroad, in some cases replacing their local operations entirely.

The report warned that once overseas alternatives prove viable, business activity may not fully return to the occupied territories. It also found that senior executives and their families are particularly interested in relocation, while applications for jobs outside the territories have increased significantly during the war.

Additionally, 22 percent of surveyed companies said their business operations had been negatively affected since the start of the genocide, underscoring the growing economic and human capital costs facing the “Israeli” entity.