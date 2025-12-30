KSA Hits UAE-Backed STC Arms Convoys in Eastern Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Saudi-led coalition has launched strikes on Hadhramaut, eastern Yemen, following the takeover of key state infrastructure by the Southern Transitional Council [STC].

The coalition confirmed conducting airstrikes on Al Mukalla port, targeting military shipments allegedly sent from the United Arab Emirates to STC-aligned forces.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported that “two ships arrived from the port of Fujairah” and entered Mukalla on December 27–28 without coalition permits, as the coalition urged civilians to evacuate the city and warned of further military action to reassert control over Yemen’s eastern province.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said last week it was concerned about recent military movements carried out by the STC in Yemen’s eastern provinces of Hadramout and al-Mahra, warning that the actions risk further destabilizing the country.

The ministry called the moves an “unjustified escalation” harming Yemeni interests and the southern cause, saying they were carried out unilaterally without approval from the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council.

The ministry said it prioritized unity and pursued coordinated efforts with the UAE and Yemen’s leadership to peacefully contain the escalation.

The coalition said it struck weapons from UAE-linked ships delivered to STC forces amid rising tensions with separatists in southern and eastern Yemen.

A Yemeni government source told RIA Novosti that the Presidential Leadership Council [PLC] head Rashad Al-Alimi recently visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the STC’s takeover of Hadhramaut institutions, including Al Mukalla airport, and clashes with local tribes over oil.

Earlier this month, STC-linked forces seized PetroMasila’s oil fields in Al Masilah after clashes with local tribes, killing or injuring 12 and halting production of 85,000–90,000 barrels per day.

On December 15, Saudi troops withdrew from Aden, vacating the coalition’s headquarters as the STC expanded its influence and control over eastern provinces. Since December 2, the STC has rapidly advanced into Hadramout and al-Mahra, consolidating authority across all eight southern governorates.

Between December 16 and 22, the STC rejected calls to withdraw and discussed forming a parallel administration, signaling a push toward de facto separation. On the same day, it launched a new operation in Abyan to disrupt militant supply routes and strengthen its military presence.