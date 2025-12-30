Trump Pressed Netanyahu To Shift West Bank Policy

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump urged "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider West Bank policies, warning that continued escalation could threaten the Gaza so-called peace process, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with Monday’s meeting.

The report stated that Trump and his team view "Israel’s" actions in the West Bank as a potential threat to the broader Gaza ceasefire deal currently under negotiation.

The West Bank has seen a sustained rise in brutal assaults by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and settlers, often coinciding with key agricultural periods such as planting and harvest seasons. Palestinian officials argue that the timing is deliberate, designed to pressure farmers into abandoning their land.

Figures from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian body, show that illegal settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in November alone.

Since October 2023, IOF and settlers have claimed lives of at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including the eastern part of al-Quds, injured nearly 11,000 others, and detained about 21,000 people, according to Palestinian data.

According to Axios, Netanyahu also agreed to begin preparations for the second phase of the Gaza so-called peace plan. Additionally, he reportedly agreed to Trump’s proposal to resume talks with the new Syrian government to explore a potential normalization agreement

The diplomatic push came amid rising international concern over the ongoing settler violence and aggression on the occupied West Bank.

The UN reported that between October 7, 2023, and November 13, 2025, IOF and settlers claimed at least 1,017 Palestinians, including 221 children, in the occupied West Bank, excluding deaths in custody.

In the same period, 59 "Israelis" were killed in Palestinian operations, suspected operations, or armed confrontations.

On Sunday, IOF and settlers carried out multiple attacks across the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, raiding homes in Wadi al-Jawaya [al-Khalil], Huwara [near Nablus], and Qabatiya [Jenin], uprooting dozens of olive trees, and converting some Palestinian homes into military posts; Ahmed Abu al-Rub, linked to a recent Beisan operation, had his detention extended and was transferred for interrogation.