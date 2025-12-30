Foreign Powers Denounce Attack on Putin’s Home

By Staff, Agencies

The United Arab Emirates [UAE] and Nicaragua have strongly condemned the attempted kamikaze drone attack targeting the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow accused Kiev of launching 91 long-range strike drones at Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 28-29. Russian officials said all drones were intercepted, with no casualties or damage reported.

In a statement released Monday evening, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with President Putin and the people of Russia, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s “unwavering rejection of all forms of violence.”

“The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability,” the ministry said.

The co-presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, sent a letter to Putin, expressing their “most active solidarity in the face of the terrorist attack by Ukraine.”

“It is only logical that fascism behaves in this way, attempting to nullify the strength of the conversations that seek to bring peace closer,” they wrote, as cited by El 19 Digital.

Moscow has warned that its response to the attack will not be diplomatic and that targets for retaliatory strikes have been determined.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Russia’s negotiating position will be revised in light of what it calls Kiev’s “reckless actions” and “state terrorism.”

US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed “shock” and “outrage” during a phone call with Putin, stating he was grateful the US had not provided Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has denied any involvement in the attack, accusing Moscow of fabricating the incident.

Russian lawmakers have uniformly condemned the attack as an act of “state terrorism” and a deliberate attempt to disrupt ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and the United States. Some officials have called for decisive retaliation, including strikes against Ukrainian government buildings.