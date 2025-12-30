Trump Condemns Drone Attack on Putin’s Residence, Calls It “Dangerous” at Sensitive Moment

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has voiced sharp anger over what Moscow described as an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that the incident came at a highly sensitive stage in efforts to address the Ukraine conflict.

Russian authorities said earlier on Monday that Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region was targeted overnight by a large-scale drone assault involving 91 long-range kamikaze drones, all of which were intercepted. Senior Russian officials denounced the incident as a terrorist attack, signaling that it would have repercussions for ongoing negotiations and pledging retaliation.

Speaking outside the White House alongside “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he learned of the incident directly from Putin during a phone call earlier in the day. The US president described himself as “very angry,” stressing that the reported attack occurred during what he called “a delicate period of time.”

“Early in the morning he said he was attacked. It’s not good,” Trump told reporters, referencing the broader escalation risks. He again pointed to his decision not to supply Ukraine with US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, saying he had deliberately blocked the transfer to avoid further aggravating tensions with Moscow.

The conversation between the two leaders was also confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, who said Trump was “shocked” by the strike and expressed relief that Washington had not provided Kiev with Tomahawk missiles.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected Moscow’s account, denying that an attack on Putin’s residence took place. He accused Russia of fabricating the claim to undermine what he described as recent progress between Kiev and Washington and to create a pretext for striking Ukrainian government facilities.

Ukraine has repeatedly sought access to Tomahawk missiles in recent months, but Trump has consistently ruled out the request. In October, he warned that supplying such weapons would represent a dangerous escalation toward Russia. Moscow, for its part, has cautioned that while the missiles would not alter the battlefield balance, their delivery would severely damage US-Russia relations.