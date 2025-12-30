Trump Warns of New Strikes if Iran Rebuilds Nukes

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump warned the US could carry out further offensive measures against Iran if it attempts to rebuild its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump made the remarks to journalists alongside "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday.

In June, the US and "Israel" struck Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, claiming to halt Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran denied pursuing nuclear weapons, condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty, and vowed to rebuild the facilities and continue uranium enrichment.

The US president indicated he would “absolutely” support "Israeli" aggression against Iran’s missile program, saying the US would act “immediately” against any nuclear advances.

Trump noted it would be wise for Tehran to “make a deal” with Washington, claiming that Iran missed an opportunity “the last time".

Omani-mediated US-Iran talks were suspended earlier this year after Washington backed "Israel’s" 12-day war on Iran, while EU and UK sanctions were reimposed; Tehran has said it is no longer bound by the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the US under Trump.

Iran has insisted it remains open to reaching a deal with the US, but only if Washington stops setting what Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously described as “impossible and unacceptable preconditions.”