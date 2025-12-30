Iran Warns of Immediate, Overwhelming Response to Any Military Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has strongly criticized renewed US threats of military action against Iran, warning that any act of aggression would be met with a severe and immediate response.

Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in a social media post on Monday that Iran’s defense doctrine is based on anticipating threats well before they are carried out. He emphasized that the country’s missile and defense capabilities are independent, unrestricted, and not subject to external approval.

According to Shamkhani, any attack on Iran would trigger a response far beyond what its planners might expect.

His comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said he would back an attack by “Israel” on Iran should Tehran continue its ballistic missile and nuclear activities. Trump made the statements while speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump claimed that Iran was attempting to rebuild its capabilities and warned that such efforts would be forcefully stopped. He also asserted that US actions against Iran were responsible for what he described as peace in the Middle East.

In June, Trump openly supported “Israeli” aggression against Iran at a time when Tehran was engaged in negotiations with Washington over its peaceful nuclear program.

The United States also carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, sites that operate under safeguards agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] said in a statement on Monday that hostile actors are attempting to destabilize Iranian society through cognitive warfare, psychological operations, fabricated narratives, fear campaigns, and calls for submission.

The IRG described the 12-day “Israeli”-US war of aggression against Iran in June as a clear example of a hybrid threat extending beyond military confrontation into psychological, economic, and security domains.

The IRG warned against efforts to erode public trust, stating that such actions align with the objectives of arrogant global powers, led by the United States and “Israel.”

It cautioned adversaries against miscalculation, stressing that Iran will firmly defend its independence, security, dignity, and sovereignty against any form of sedition, cognitive warfare, security threat or territorial aggression.