Winter Storm Claims Lives in Gaza as Aid Blockade Deepens Humanitarian Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

At least 25 Palestinians, including six children, have died in the Gaza Strip during December due to extreme cold and hypothermia, as a severe winter storm compounds an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Nearly 900,000 displaced Palestinians living in tents across the besieged coastal enclave are now facing heightened risks amid heavy rain, strong winds and plunging temperatures, while aid deliveries continue to be obstructed.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing Gaza’s Civil Defense and rescue teams, the deaths occurred following intense rainfall and unusually cold weather conditions not previously experienced earlier this season. The storm has caused widespread destruction across the territory.

Eighteen residential buildings—many previously damaged by shelling—collapsed completely due to the harsh weather, while more than 110 other structures suffered severe partial collapses, placing thousands of residents in danger. Authorities warned that these compromised buildings pose life-threatening risks.

The situation in displacement camps is equally dire. Around 90 percent of tents sheltering displaced families were flooded or swept away by strong winds and rain, leaving thousands without even basic protection. Many families lost their remaining belongings, including clothing, blankets, and bedding, further worsening their already desperate living conditions.

These extreme weather impacts come on top of the immense suffering Palestinians in Gaza have endured due to ongoing bombardment, a suffocating siege, and mass displacement during more than two years of “Israel’s” genocidal war on the territory.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that includes provisions for humanitarian access, “Israel” continues to violate the deal and block essential aid from entering Gaza, intensifying the crisis. On Monday, makeshift camps were submerged in water and mud as heavy rains lashed the enclave.

Local officials have urged residents to avoid damaged buildings, yet many displaced families have no viable alternative, as tents offer little protection from flooding or the cold.

Since October 2023, “Israel’s” war on Gaza has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 71,266 Palestinians and the injury of 171,222 others, leaving the territory devastated and its population facing worsening humanitarian conditions.