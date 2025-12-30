Trump Claims Netanyahu Pardon Is Imminent, Herzog Denies

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that an "Israeli" presidential pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “on its way,” a statement swiftly denied by President Isaac Herzog’s office.

Speaking alongside Netanyahu in Florida, Trump said he had spoken with the president and was told a pardon was forthcoming, calling Netanyahu a “wartime prime minister” and a “hero.”

However, Herzog’s office rejected the claim, clarifying that no direct conversation had taken place between Trump and the president on the matter.

According to the statement, a representative of Trump contacted Herzog’s office weeks ago, shortly after Netanyahu formally submitted a pardon request on November 30.

The office said it responded that any decision would follow established legal procedures, stressing that clemency decisions are handled strictly in accordance with the law.

Netanyahu’s request has intensified legal and political controversy, as his corruption trial remains ongoing. He is the first sitting "Israeli" prime minister to face indictment while in office, charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in a case dating back to 2019.

Supporters argue the trial hampers his ability to govern during a sensitive security period, particularly following a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire.

Critics, however, warn that granting a pardon mid-trial would undermine the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent.

The issue has deepened internal divisions, with opponents accusing Netanyahu of seeking to evade accountability, while allies portray him as indispensable to current diplomatic and security efforts.