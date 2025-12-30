Pentagon Confirms $8.6B Boeing Deal for F-15 Jets to ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon announced on Monday that Boeing has been awarded an $8.6 billion contract to supply F-15 fighter jets to “Israel” under the F-15 “Israel” Program, just days after US President Donald Trump met with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the contract covers the “design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the ‘Israeli’ Air Force,” with an option to procure an additional 25 F-15IA jets.

The deal is being carried out under the foreign military sales framework, reinforcing Washington’s role as the primary arms supplier to “Israel,” its closest ally in the Middle East. Boeing will carry out the work in St. Louis, with completion scheduled for December 31, 2035.

The announcement comes amid growing public anger over continued US military assistance to “Israel,” particularly during its ongoing war on Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war demonstrators across the United States have repeatedly called for an end to US weapons transfers, citing the massive civilian death toll and widespread destruction in the besieged enclave.

Despite the protests, both the Trump administration and the previous administration of former President Joe Biden have maintained unwavering military and financial support for “Israel.”

According to the Pentagon, the new F-15IA aircraft will significantly enhance “Israel’s” air combat capabilities. The jets will be customized to meet “Israeli” operational requirements and integrated with advanced US and “Israeli” technologies.

The latest arms deal highlights the depth of the strategic partnership between Washington and "Tel Aviv," even as regional and international criticism of “Israel’s” military actions in Gaza continues to intensify.