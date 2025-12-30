Iranian Officials Acknowledge Protests, Pledge Urgent Economic Reforms

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that authorities are taking recent public protests seriously, acknowledging persistent livelihood difficulties and pledging swift action to address the country’s economic crisis.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Mohajerani said citizens’ demands are clear and legitimate, stressing that the government is listening carefully.

She added that while public grievances are justified, authorities will not allow what she described as hostile actors to exploit protests for destabilizing purposes.

Separately, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for a responsible approach to demonstrations centered on economic and living conditions.

He urged the government to accelerate the implementation of its duties toward citizens and to intensify efforts to ease financial pressures facing households.

Ghalibaf said attempts had been made to turn public demands into unrest, but argued that Iranians have shown awareness and vigilance, safeguarding national security while expressing their concerns.

He added that citizens are able to recognize hostile agendas and counter them through public consciousness.

The speaker also emphasized the need for urgent economic reforms, particularly measures to protect purchasing power and strengthen the authority and effectiveness of the Central Bank of Iran.

The remarks follow demonstrations in several Iranian cities over recent days, driven by worsening economic conditions, rising living costs, and a sharp increase in the exchange rate of the US dollar, largely attributed by officials to continued US sanctions.

Amid the unrest, Mohammad Reza Farzin resigned as head of the central bank on Monday, with a replacement swiftly appointed as authorities seek to stabilize the economy.