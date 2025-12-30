Tehran, Muscat Stand for Regional Unity

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman highlighted the importance of coordination and collective efforts among regional and Islamic countries to counter division and instability, emphasizing the need to preserve unity and stability across the region.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The two senior diplomats reviewed issues related to Iran-Oman relations and shared views on avenues for continued cooperation.

They also examined developments in West Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the importance of sustained consultation and coordination among the Islamic countries to confront elements fueling division and unrest in the region.

In the phone call, Araghchi voiced concern over ongoing developments in southern Yemen, stressing the need for regional countries to work together to safeguard Yemen’s territorial integrity and strengthen its stability.