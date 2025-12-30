’Israeli’ Raids Escalate Across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation continued raids, arrests, and demolitions across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, targeting multiple Palestinian areas and communities.

Occupation forces arrested six Palestinians during dawn raids in Ramallah and al-Bireh. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated an elderly man who was shot in the back with live ammunition during an incursion near al-Quds Street, close to al-Amari Camp.

In a separate incident, occupation forces shot another Palestinian near the separation wall in al-Ram as he attempted to reach his workplace inside the 1948-occupied Palestinian territories. He was wounded in the leg with live ammunition and transferred to hospital.

In the southern West Bank, occupation forces arrested five Palestinians in al-Khalil, including a young woman who was beaten during her detention.

Forces also stormed the town of Beit Ummar, raiding the home of activist Mohammad Awad for the fifth time in less than a week. During the raid, family members were confined to one room while the house was searched.

Awad’s daughter, Ashwaq Ayad, 24, a former detainee, was arrested and severely beaten, sustaining a fractured hand. Another Palestinian was also detained following a house raid in the town.

Separately, occupation authorities demolished a Palestinian home in Silwan and oversaw settler attacks on a Bedouin community east of al-Quds, as part of ongoing measures aimed at tightening control over Palestinian land and communities.