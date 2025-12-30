Iran: Velayati Praises Imam Khamenei for Thwarting Enemy Plots

By Staff, Agencies

The secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening hailed the wise and strategic leadership of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, saying his decisive guidance preserved national unity, boosted Iran’s defensive power, and thwarted enemy calculations during the 12-day war.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a message issued on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, delivered concurrently with a meeting titled “Explaining Narratives and Responding to Doubts about the 12-Day War between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Zionist Entity.”

In his message, Velayati reviewed the dimensions of the imposed 12-day war, stressing that it was not merely a conflict between Iran and the "Israeli" entity, but a broader confrontation supported by NATO, directed by the United States, and involving other actors.

He pointed to direct US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as clear evidence of Washington’s involvement in support of "Tel Aviv".

Velayati underlined the decisive role of Iran’s social resilience, public unity, and the continuation of the path of the martyrs —particularly Lt. General Soleimani— in defeating the enemy’s objectives.

He said the "Israeli" entity and its allies had miscalculated Iran’s social cohesion, military capabilities, and, most importantly, the central role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s leadership in managing both the battlefield and public morale.

He also highlighted Iran’s missile capabilities, noting that precision strikes penetrating advanced defense systems and hitting sensitive targets in the occupied territories and US bases demonstrated a fundamental shift in the balance of power and forced the enemy to seek a ceasefire.

Velayati further referred to the failure of long-term US and "Israeli" projects in West Asia, the collapse of Takfiri and Daesh [ISIL] plots, and the inability of assassinations to halt the spread of the Islamic Revolution’s discourse.

He said recent admissions by the "Israeli" entity regarding economic losses, internal divisions, and a deepening identity crisis reflect the reality of defeat, despite attempts to wage a war of narratives.

In conclusion, Velayati emphasized the necessity of preserving national unity, strengthening self-confidence, and enhancing capabilities, calling on the Islamic Ummah to continue the path of dignity, progress, and resistance through conscious and steadfast adherence to the leadership of Imam Khamenei and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, aimed at realizing a new Islamic civilization.