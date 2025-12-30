India Approves $8.8 Billion In New Defense Acquisitions

By Staff, Agencies

India has approved $8.8 billion worth of new defense acquisitions aimed at significantly strengthening the capabilities of its army, navy, and air force, officials announced on Monday.

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, authorized the procurement of a wide range of military equipment, including rockets, radars, radios, loitering munitions, and automated take-off and landing recording systems.

According to the Defense Ministry, loitering munitions will be used for precision strikes against tactical targets, while lightweight low-level radars will enhance detection and tracking of small, low-flying unmanned aerial systems.

Long-range guided rockets will improve the accuracy and reach of the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, allowing effective engagement of high-value targets.

The army will also receive an integrated drone detection and interdiction system with an expanded operational range to protect vital assets in both frontline and hinterland areas.

The approval follows heightened concern over drone activity, particularly after cross-border drone launches during India’s four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May.

For the navy, the DAC approved the purchase of bollard pull tugs to assist vessels and submarines in maneuvering within confined harbor areas, along with high-frequency software-defined radios to enhance secure communications.

The Indian Air Force will acquire Astra Mk-II air-to-air missiles with extended range, full mission simulators, SPICE-1000 precision guidance kits, and an automated take-off and landing recording system to improve flight safety and operational readiness.

India remains one of the world’s largest defense importers but continues to expand domestic production, with Russia playing a key role through technology transfers and licensed manufacturing agreements.