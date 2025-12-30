Iran Reaffirms Support For Venezuela’s Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s firm opposition to any actions threatening Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing confidence that the Venezuelan people will defend their independence.

Araghchi made the remarks during a video conference with Iran’s ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegini, and staff at the Iranian diplomatic mission.

He praised the work of Iranian diplomats and reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Caracas.

Emphasizing Iran’s position against unlawful and coercive measures, Araghchi said that Venezuela, through national unity and cohesion, will safeguard its independence and national interests in the face of illegal actions by the United States.

For his part, Ambassador Chegini presented a report on steps already taken and ongoing efforts to strengthen political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected claims that Iranian diplomats or companies are leaving Venezuela.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said reports suggesting a withdrawal were entirely false, stressing that Iran’s embassy in Caracas remains fully operational and active.

Baghaei also dismissed claims about an Iranian company pulling out of Venezuela, explaining that the information was based on an outdated report that has been misrepresented.

He warned that recent developments in Venezuela pose a serious challenge to the international normative system.

He further accused the United States of violating international law through actions in the Caribbean, noting that US officials have openly spoken about seizing Venezuela’s oil resources.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump’s claims of attacks linked to alleged drug trafficking near Venezuela.