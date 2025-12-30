Hezbollah Condemns Assassination of Senior Hamas Leaders, Offers Condolences and Support

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah Offers Condolences and Congratulations to the Leadership of Hamas on the Martyrdom of Senior Jihadist Leaders

The Head of Palestinian Relations in Hezbollah, former MP Hassan Hoballah, conveyed his condolences and congratulations during a phone call with Hamas’ representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, on the martyrdom of the senior jihadist leaders: Mohammad Sinwar, Mohammad Shabana, Hikmat al‑Issa, Raed Saad, and the official spokesperson of the Izz al‑Din al‑Qassam Brigades, Commander Hudhayfa al‑Kahlout (Abu Obaida).

Hoballah affirmed that the assassination of the leaders will not break the will of the resistance nor extinguish its flame, stressing that the pure blood of these leaders will give rise to a new generation of fighters who are stronger in resolve, determination, steadfastness, and commitment to the path of jihad until victory is achieved, God willing.

He also affirmed Hezbollah’s full solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and its people, emphasizing that this "Israeli" enemy—persisting in its arrogance and aggression from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen without restraint—will only be deterred by the option of resistance, which remains the sole path capable of thwarting all projects of surrender that this enemy, backed by its partner the United States, seeks to impose on the region.

Media Relations – Hezbollah

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

9 Rajab 1447 AH