Cuba Slams US Illegal Actions against Iran, Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has denounced the latest US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, describing them as unilateral coercive measures that violate international law and escalate international tensions.

In a statement published on X, Rodriguez expressed Havana’s categorical rejection of what he described as “new unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government against Venezuela and Iran.”

“These actions contradict international law and aim to increase pressure and escalate attacks against both countries,” the Cuban foreign minister wrote.

Cuba has consistently opposed extraterritorial US sanctions and views Washington’s policies as unjust interventions in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry emphasized that such measures not only undermine international stability but also represent an abuse of power that violates the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Havana reiterated its solidarity with both Venezuela and Iran, countries that have faced successive rounds of US-imposed sanctions targeting their economies and national institutions.

Speaking through an official statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had sent a letter to his counterparts around the world. In it, he described Trump's threats against Iran as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The protest follows remarks made by Trump on Monday during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump declared his readiness to support additional strikes against Iran if Tehran continued to pursue its missile and nuclear programs.

Araghchi addressed letters of protest to both UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi. The messages outlined Tehran’s firm objection to Washington’s statements and its concerns about the implications of using force or threatening it.

According to the ministry, Araghchi also urged foreign ministers worldwide to issue strong public condemnations of the US President’s statements, emphasizing that the responsibility for any future escalation would rest with Washington.