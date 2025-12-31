The Mar-a-Lago Summit: Affirming “Israel” First

By Mohammad Hammoud

Under the glittering chandeliers of Mar-a-Lago during the closing days of December, the fate of the Middle East seemed to shift from Washington to “Tel Aviv”. At their sixth meeting in 2025, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consolidated an alliance that critics describe as less of a bilateral partnership and more of a total American capitulation to “Israeli” security demands. The meeting solidified the reality that US foreign policy is now indistinguishable from Netanyahu’s domestic and regional survival strategies.

While official readouts from the White House emphasize “unprecedented regional stability,” the reality is a stark picture of a US President who has tethered his administration entirely to Netanyahu’s agenda. According to Reuters, this latest summit served as a "public reset," where Trump signaled his administration would ignore mounting domestic divisions and actively threaten global adversaries to satisfy the “Israeli” leader's wish list. This alignment comes as “Israel” remains entangled in multiple regional fronts, and Netanyahu faces a fragile political future at home.

The Spoils of the Visit: Netanyahu’s "100 Percent" Harvest

Netanyahu secured what many observers call a "total harvest" of policy concessions. Reports from The Associated Press indicate that the Prime Minister secured ironclad endorsements for his most aggressive military stances. Foremost among these was Trump’s public warning to Hamas: the group has been given a "very short period of time" to disarm, or there will be "hell to pay." This rhetoric effectively grants “Israel” a preemptive green light to resume high-intensity operations in Gaza, bypassing the nuances of the fragile ceasefire brokered earlier in the year.

The threats extended to “Israel’s” primary regional rival. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump issued a blistering ultimatum to Tehran, stating that if Iran attempts to rebuild nuclear facilities, the US will "knock the hell out of them" immediately. This aggressive posture, combined with Trump’s claim that he lobbied “Israeli” President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon for his corruption trials, highlights a dangerous precedent. The message is clear: the American President views Netanyahu as a "wartime hero" above the reach of the law, reflecting an elite impunity that now defines the bilateral relationship.

The Gray Zone: Surveillance, Spying, and Domestic Damage

This total alignment persists despite a growing "gray zone" of friction involving “Israeli” technology that has caused tangible damage to US security. The Guardian recently highlighted how “Israeli” spyware has evolved from a niche intelligence tool into a massive domestic liability. While the Trump administration has reactivated a $2 million contract with the “Israeli”-founded company Paragon Solutions to assist in mass deportation efforts, the counterintelligence costs are becoming impossible to ignore.

The damage is a documented breach of American sovereignty. The New York Times previously reported that “Israeli”-made Pegasus spyware was used to hack the devices of at least nine US State Department employees. This infiltration demonstrated that “Israeli” cyber-intelligence firms actively target the Us government’s sensitive departments. Despite these breaches, the administration has doubled down on Paragon’s "Graphite" software. Wired reports that this technology can bypass encryption on Signal and WhatsApp, transforming the phones of US citizens into 24-hour listening devices. This creates a scenario where the US government pays a foreign-linked entity to surveil its own population without a warrant.

Fissures in the MAGA Monolith and the Epstein Shadow

This uncritical support is causing an ideological earthquake within the "America First" movement. According to Middle East Monitor, a vitriolic feud between MAGA heavyweights has exposed a raw schism, with figures like Steve Bannon questioning whether “Israel” is a liability that "owns American foreign policy." This skepticism is echoed by Tucker Carlson, who has bluntly questioned what the US receives in return for its billions in aid.

What drives this absolute devotion despite clear strategic risks? NPR reports that the traditionally unwavering support for “Israel” among younger evangelicals is "cracking," with only 32% of those aged 18 to 34 now sympathizing with “Israel” over Palestinians-a drop of more than 30 points compared to older generations. This dramatic shift suggests that Trump’s motivation may be increasingly personal rather than purely electoral. Speculation continues to swirl around the "Epstein files" following the Justice Department’s recent release of documents. As reported by Drop Site News, these files suggest complex links between Jeffrey Epstein and “Israeli” intelligence. The timing of Trump’s support for “Israeli” spyware contracts while framing the Epstein release as a "hoax" has raised eyebrows. Ultimately, the Mar-a-Lago meetings suggest a presidency that has traded strategic autonomy for a personalized alliance, leaving "America First" as little more than a hollow slogan.