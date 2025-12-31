Iran Slams Trump’s Grave, Explicit Military Threats: UNSC must Act

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has formally condemned the “grave and explicit” threats of war by US President Donald Trump over the country’s peaceful nuclear program and defense capabilities, calling on the UN Security Council to condemn the threats and act to prevent further escalation.

During a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister on Monday, Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s missiles if Tehran tried to rearm itself.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them,” he claimed.

Trump also alleged he would support an “Israeli” attack on Iran if Iran continues with their ballistic missile and nuclear weapon program.

“The missiles, yes. The nuclear, fast. Okay. One will be, yes, absolutely. The other was, we’ll do it immediately,” Trump said.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the Security Council Samuel Zbogar on Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani said Trump’s remarks amount to “grave and explicit threats of the use of force by the president of the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran” and constitute a clear breach of international law.

Iravani called upon the UN Security Council to “unequivocally and strongly condemn the explicit threat of the use of force against Iran by the United States as a serious violation of the UN Charter.”

He stated that these “provocative and escalatory statements threatening the use of force, directed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, constitute a manifest and flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2[4], which unequivocally prohibits both the use and the threat of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.”

The letter emphasized that the seriousness of the threats must be assessed in light of “the unwarranted and unlawful aggression jointly carried out by the United States and the ‘Israeli’ entity” against Iran between 13 and 24 June 2025.

Iravani further recalled that on 6 November 2025, Trump “openly acknowledged the responsibility and direct involvement of the United States in the June 2025 aggression.”

The Iranian mission also censured the appearance of Trump alongside the ‘Israeli’ prime minister, “an internationally indicted war criminal.”

Iravani further slammed the US for providing unconditional support to and collaborating with ‘Israel’, “the sole possessor of nuclear weapons in West Asia,” which it said represents a “persistent and blatant double standard,” severely undermining regional and international security and constituting “a direct assault on the integrity of the global non-proliferation regime.”

It rebuked Trump for seeking to threaten Iran while denying its “inherent NPT-enshrined rights” and its “legitimate sovereign right to the means essential for self-defense.”

The letter expressed regret that such explicit threats were issued by “a nuclear-weapon state and depository of the NPT,” which the letter said has a “long and consistent record of gross violations of its treaty obligations,” including attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities of a non-nuclear-weapon state.

It also urged the UN to demand that the US immediately comply with its obligations under the UN Charter and international law, as well as “ceasing all threats or uses of force; and discharging its responsibilities as a permanent member of the council in a manner consistent with the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”

“Failure to do so would not only further undermine international peace and security, but would also gravely erode the credibility, authority, and legitimacy of the Security Council itself, entrusted with the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security,” the letter underlined.

The letter reaffirmed Iran’s “inherent and inalienable right to self-defense, adding that the country would exercise this right “decisively and proportionately” should its sovereignty, territorial integrity, people, or vital national interests be subjected to further acts of aggression.