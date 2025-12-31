IOF Martyrs Palestinian Youth in Nablus, Detain Several across WB

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces shot and killed 20-year-old Qais Sami Jasser Allan as they opened fire on his vehicle between the West Bank villages of Einabus and Urif, south of Nablus, the General Authority of Civil Affairs announced on Tuesday evening.

It said the teams in Nablus were following up on the matter of receiving the martyr’s body, which continues to be withheld by the IOF.

Moreover, four Palestinians were injured after occupation forces opened fire on their vehicle at the same location, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

On Wednesday, “Israeli” occupation forces raided the town of Kafr Al-Labad, east of Tulkarm, and detained three Palestinian youths.

The IOF also detained a Palestinian from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Beit Lahm, after storming the town, deploying in several neighborhoods, and raiding a number of homes.

On Tuesday, the IOF demolished a home in Silwan, while settlers attacked a Bedouin community northeast of occupied Al-Quds.

Meanwhile, amid rising IOF and settler violence, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview for Fox News on Tuesday that “Israel” must ultimately maintain military control over the West Bank.”

Netanyahu’s statement aligns with and reinforces the ongoing reality on the ground in the West Bank. “Israeli” assaults, including killings, mass arrests, home demolitions, settlement expansion, and settler violence under army protection, have intensified across the territory.

These actions mirror long-standing policies aimed at entrenching “Israeli” military dominance and advancing “de facto annexation.”

Against this backdrop, Netanyahu’s remark is not a hypothetical position or future plan, but a political articulation of an existing strategy. It signals an intention to formalize permanent military rule over the West Bank, undermining Palestinian self-determination and international calls to end the occupation, while providing political cover for continued assaults and territorial consolidation.