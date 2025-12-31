Venezuela’s Maduro Urges Breaking US Media Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has called for breaking what he described as US-imposed media censorship on the truth about Venezuela, urging supporters to rely on social media platforms to counter Washington’s narrative.

“They want in the United States to spread fake news and ignite a war against a noble country like Venezuela,” Maduro said.

He had said on Saturday that US-led disinformation campaigns are aimed at stealing Venezuela’s natural resources to meet Washington’s "capitalist economic needs."

"US disinformation campaigns aim to steal Venezuela’s natural resources to meet its capitalist economic needs," Maduro said, stressing that US pressure has never been about his presidency, but about the country’s oil, gold, and rare minerals. He added, "This is not about Maduro, but about the country’s natural wealth."

Maduro also questioned the role of Venezuela’s right-wing opposition, asking, “How much money has the opposition, the Venezuelan right wing, stolen from the United States itself over the past 25 years? Ten billion dollars?”

Speaking on Tuesday, Maduro also congratulated the Bolivarian National Armed Forces [FANB] for what he described as major successes in anti-drug operations carried out in the border states of Apure and Amazonas, which neighbor Colombia and Brazil.

“A record! Nine foreign drug-trafficking aircraft were neutralized in 24 hours. I congratulate our FANB and the military aviation for remaining vigilant. We are closing out a year of offensive operations against criminal gangs and all enemies of the homeland,” Maduro said.

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, the Venezuelan president said that 39 aircraft had been destroyed so far in 2025, bringing the total to 430 aircraft since the relevant law came into force. “We are victorious! My recognition!” he added.

On Monday, Maduro said the FANB had ensured that Venezuela now has what he described as an exemplary model in the fight against criminal gangs and drug trafficking “by land, air, and sea.”

According to the FANB, one aircraft was destroyed in Apure state and eight others in Amazonas state, all allegedly linked to drug trafficking and accused of violating Venezuelan airspace regulations.

FANB Strategic Operational Commander Domingo Hernández said the operation in Amazonas took place in the Alto Orinoco municipality, near the Brazilian border, where four camps were also discovered and destroyed.

He added that the aircraft were operating from illegal, clandestine runways in clear violation of national laws, while a separate operation in Apure targeted an aircraft that lacked the required permits and an approved flight plan to enter Venezuelan territory.