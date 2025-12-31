Imam Khamenei Appoints General Ahmad Vahidi As Deputy Commander of IRG

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], according to an official announcement.

The appointment was announced during a farewell and an introduction ceremony held on Wednesday, attended by Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

In his remarks, General Vahidi described the IRGC as a sacred institution built on the sacrifices of martyrs, adding that it has the capacity to serve as both a model of an Islamic state and an Islamic society.

He emphasized patience, resistance, and spirituality as key elements in confronting external challenges and praised the performance of younger generations within the IRG.

“Today, the IRG shines at its peak as always. We saw in recent conflicts how our young people shone. This is one of the honors of the IRG that it has a group of these elite and skilled young people who have their hearts in God and will undoubtedly be victorious,” he noted.

Former Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, who has been appointed head of the IRG Commander-in-Chief’s Advisory Group, said safeguarding the Islamic Revolution is among the highest honors and responsibilities.

“Guarding the Islamic Revolution is one of the greatest virtues in the world, and the greatest evil that has been committed is opposing the Islamic system,” he added.

Brigadier General Pakpour expressed appreciation for General Fadavi’s nearly seven years of service as Deputy Commander and highlighted his extensive background in command and intelligence roles.

He also introduced General Vahidi as a veteran and prominent IRG commander, citing his previous responsibilities, including leadership roles in IRG intelligence, command of the Najaf Headquarters, contributions to the formation of the Quds Force, and service as defense and interior minister, as well as membership in the Expediency Discernment Council.