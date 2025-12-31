- Home
War-Torn Sudan Sees Gold Mining Boom
By Staff, Agencies
Sudan produced 70 tons of gold in 2025, exceeding its annual production target, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company [SMRC] has reported.
In a statement published on Facebook on Monday, the state-owned company said gold output reached 113% of the planned target for the year, marking “the highest production level in the past five years.”
The company also reported that total public revenues reached 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds [about $426 million] in 2025, representing 132% of the annual target.
The figures were presented during a meeting of the company’s board of directors, chaired by Minister of Minerals Nour El-Daem Taha, who praised the company’s performance despite what he described as ongoing challenges.
He also encouraged the SMRC to “redouble efforts during 2026 to continue the path of achievements,” while insisting that national mining development projects be incorporated into next year’s plan.
From January to October 2025, the SMRC produced 53 tons of gold, which was exported for $909 million.
