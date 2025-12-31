Sudan Gold Output Exceeds 2025 Target Despite Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan produced 70 tonnes of gold in 2025, surpassing its annual production target, according to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC).

In a statement published on Monday, the state-owned company said gold output reached 113% of the planned target, marking the highest production level in the past five years.

The SMRC also reported public revenues of 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds (around $426 million), equal to 132% of the annual target.

The figures were reviewed during a meeting of the company’s board of directors, chaired by Minister of Minerals Nour El-Daem Taha.

He praised the company’s performance despite ongoing challenges and urged officials to intensify efforts in 2026, stressing the importance of integrating national mining development projects into next year’s plan.

Between January and October 2025, Sudan produced 53 tonnes of gold, which were exported for approximately $909 million, according to the SMRC.

The strong performance comes despite Sudan being gripped by a devastating civil war for more than two years, which has severely affected infrastructure, livelihoods, and state institutions.

Observers say gold mining remains one of the country’s few functioning economic sectors and a critical source of foreign currency amid the ongoing conflict.

The SMRC said it aims to build on this momentum in 2026, while acknowledging the need to address security, regulatory, and logistical obstacles facing the mining sector.