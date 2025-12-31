Hezbollah MP Condemns Yacoubian’s Remarks, Calls for Legal Action

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Compassionate

Commenting on the offensive remarks issued by MP Paula Yacoubian, Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Rami Abu Hamdan, issued the following statement:

What was stated by MP Paula Yacoubian—an objectionable insult directed at Muslim religious scholars, in which she described those among them who engage in politics as “the Great Satan”—constitutes a condemned offense and a blatant, shameless assault on our true religion, on its noble Prophet and his Companions. It represents a grave insult to the system of values and moral principles that should govern the discourse of public officials—principles which this MP appears to have dragged to the lowest depths of degradation through her attack on Islam and its symbols.

Such disgraceful remarks constitute a clear violation of the Constitution and the applicable laws that safeguard religions and prohibit any assault on or incitement against them. They also stand in stark contradiction to the values of coexistence and respect for religions and religious symbols.

Accordingly, this conduct—unrestrained by any standards or values—cannot be treated as a passing opinion. Rather, it necessitates the imposition of firm legal limits and calls for action by the competent authorities in accordance with constitutional frameworks.

Media Relations – Hezbollah

Wednesday, 31 December 2025

10 Rajab 1447 AH