Ghalibaf Hails Soleimani’s Legacy As Enduring School Of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the defining trait of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was his ability to turn threats into opportunities, stressing that the general’s legacy and school of thought remain alive and influential.

Speaking during an open parliamentary session on Wednesday, Ghalibaf marked the birth anniversary of Imam Ali and National Father’s Day, while also commemorating the upcoming anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Ghalibaf described martyr Soleimani as a global symbol in the fight against terrorism and a figure admired by oppressed nations worldwide.

He said Soleimani’s martyrdom did not end his path but instead marked the beginning of a broader movement aimed at expanding the logic of resistance at the global level.

He added that as long as the idea of resistance remains alive, demonstrations continue in support of Palestine, and the "Israeli" entity loses credibility among youth around the world, Soleimani’s school of thought will endure.

According to Ghalibaf, this legacy is now deeply rooted among Iranian youth and continues to guide resistance against what he described as global arrogance.

Ghalibaf said Soleimani showed courage and initiative at the most critical moments, advancing when others retreated and opening new paths amid political and military deadlock.

Turning to domestic issues, he stressed that following Soleimani’s path requires prioritizing public welfare, addressing people’s livelihood challenges, placing national interests above factional disputes, and rising above political divisions.