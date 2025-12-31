Hamas: Palestinian Journalists’ Voice Stronger Than Occupation Bullets

By Staff, Agencies

On Palestinian Journalist Loyalty Day, Hamas affirmed that Palestinian journalists will continue to expose the crimes of the "Israeli" occupation, stressing that repression and violence have failed to silence their voice.

In a statement marking the occasion, Hamas said the commemoration comes after two years of what it described as a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, 257 journalists have been killed, underscoring, according to the movement, that the "Israeli" occupation has become one of the most dangerous adversaries of journalism worldwide.

Hamas said the war on Gaza revealed the occupation’s systematic targeting of media workers, as Palestinian journalists documented massacres and destruction, challenged false narratives, and dismantled what it called occupation propaganda through firsthand reporting and visual evidence.

The movement recalled that December 31 was designated Palestinian Journalist Loyalty Day in 2010 by the Palestinian government in Gaza, in recognition of journalists’ sacrifices and their role in conveying the truth to the world and consolidating the Palestinian narrative in the struggle against "Israel".

On this occasion, Hamas paid tribute to journalists killed while covering events, expressed solidarity with the wounded, and renewed calls for the release of journalists detained in occupation prisons.

The statement also urged international human rights and humanitarian organizations to intensify efforts to expose violations against Palestinian journalists and to pursue accountability for the "Israeli" occupation’s actions before international courts.