Iran: US Threats to Nuclear Sites Endanger IAEA, NPT Credibility

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva warned that normalizing US threats against its nuclear facilities risked undermining the credibility of both the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

In a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, the mission said the US threat against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will have “severe consequences for the global non-proliferation regime.”

“Normalizing such threats endangers the IAEA’s credibility and undermines the international confidence built upon its verification work,” the Iranian representative added.

It stressed the importance of condemning such “reckless acts” and holding their instigators fully accountable.

Speaking at a joint press conference with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "eradicate" any attempt by Tehran to advance its nuclear program or bolster its ballistic missile capabilities.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," Trump claimed, adding that a future US assault "may be more powerful than the last time."

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly rebuffed Trump’s latest threat, warning that any further aggression would provoke a "severe and regret-inducing" response. "The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any oppressive aggression will be severe and regret-inducing," Pezeshkian posted on X.

In June, the US joined "Israeli" strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, with Trump citing unverified claims of Iran developing nuclear weapons in two months—despite repeated IAEA and Iranian assurances that the program is peaceful, focused on energy and medical uses.