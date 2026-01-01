Chinese President Xi Vows Unstoppable Reunification with Taiwan

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly stated that reunification with Taiwan is “inevitable,” reiterated the notion in his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, touting an unbreakable “bond of blood and kinship.”

Taiwan has been ruled by Chinese nationalist forces as the Republic of China ever since they retreated to the island after their defeat in the civil war in 1949.

Beijing considers the island part of its sovereign territory under the One China policy.

“We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable!” Xi said on Wednesday, as cited by Xinhua.

The Chinese leader also noted that Beijing would “support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into the overall development of our country and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability.”

Beijing has repeatedly emphasized a preference for peaceful reunification, but has not ruled out the use of force should the island’s “separatist forces” seek formal independence.

The People’s Liberation Army [PLA] conducted two days of military drills around Taiwan this week, simulating a blockade of key ports, precision strikes on maritime targets, and scenarios to counter external interference.

The drills commenced just 11 days after Washington announced an $11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan – the largest ever for the island.

Both China and Taiwan maintain a One-China policy and claim to be the rightful rulers of China. However, only a handful of countries maintain official diplomatic relations with Taipei, while most endorse Beijing.

Since October 1971, the UN has recognized the People’s Republic of China [PRC] as “the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.”

While the US government stated in 1979 that it “recognizes the Government of the [PRC] as the sole legal Government of China," it continues to maintain close ties with Taipei, which include visits by top lawmakers, and has repeatedly been reproached by Beijing.