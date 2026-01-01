Judaization Plans on: “Israel” Strips Planning Authorities at the Ibrahimi Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War minister, Israel Katz, decided to strip the Palestinian municipality of occupied Al-Khalil [Hebron] of its planning and construction authorities at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil [Hebron], south of the occupied West Bank, and to transfer them to the “Israeli” Civil Administration.

“Israel’s” Channel 14 reported that the decision entails removing the Al-Khalil Municipality’s planning powers within the Ibrahimi Mosque and handing them over to the Civil Administration, noting that a project to install roofs over the mosque will begin as part of a Judaization plan.

In the same context, the so-called Higher Planning and Building Council in the “Civil Administration” approved the start of procedures to obtain the necessary permits to launch a project to construct new roofs for the mosque.

For his part, the head of the “Kiryat Arba” settlement council in Al-Khalil, Israel Brimson, welcomed the move, considering the decision a culmination of efforts made over years to strip the Al-Khalil Municipality of all religious and administrative authorities over the mosque.