Algerian President Rejects Claims of Secret Military Agreement with Tunisia

By Staff, Agencies

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has strongly refuted allegations about a secret military agreement with Tunisia that would undermine Tunisia's sovereignty. These accusations stemmed from the circulation of a questionable document that claimed to reveal details of such an agreement.

In response, Tebboune dismissed the allegations as an attempt to destabilize both Tunisia and the longstanding friendship between the two North African nations.

“There are parties trying to create division between Algeria and Tunisia, believing it would ease their infiltration,” he said.

The controversy began after the signing of a military cooperation agreement between Algeria and Tunisia on October 7, 2022, which was meant to enhance joint military training, information exchange, and coordination to tackle cross-border threats. However, the lack of official details about the agreement sparked rumors and concerns.

Tunisia's Defense Minister quickly clarified that the agreement was simply an update of a 2001 cooperation pact, designed to adapt to new regional dynamics and expand its scope. Despite this, on December 17, an online document allegedly leaking the details of the agreement began circulating, raising alarm about Tunisia's potential “subjugation” to Algeria.

The leaked document, which purportedly came from a classified source, suggested that the agreement would allow the Algerian military to enter Tunisia up to 50 kilometers to pursue terrorists or armed groups. It also implied that Algeria could intervene to restore “institutional stability” in Tunisia during times of unrest.

This sparked fears, particularly among Tunisia’s political opposition, which is already dealing with widespread repression under President Kais Saied since his 2021 coup. Critics of Saied view the military pact as a further erosion of Tunisia’s sovereignty.

According to the leaked document, Tunisia would be responsible for logistical support, including accommodation and expenses for Algerian troops, while also providing natural resources in return for Algeria’s intervention.

Moreover, Tunisia would need Algeria’s approval before entering into any new security or military agreements with other countries. The document raised concerns in Tunisia about its sovereignty and sparked debates about the transparency of the country’s alliances, with some accusing Algeria of attempting to assert a form of “guardianship” over Tunisia.

The document was widely picked up by foreign media, especially from Morocco and France, who saw it as evidence of Algeria’s growing influence over Tunisia. Le Figaro, a French right-wing newspaper, even compared the situation to the French protectorate over Tunisia in the early 20th century.

However, the authenticity of the document has been heavily disputed. Algerian geopolitical expert Akram Kharief analyzed the document and pointed out multiple signs of forgery, such as errors in the document’s heading and incorrect references to military ranks and legal texts. Kharief also emphasized that the content contradicted Algeria’s Constitution, which places strict conditions on military interventions abroad and requires approval from the Algerian parliament.

In a speech to the nation, Tebboune warned against attempts to sow division between Algeria and Tunisia, stressing the strong ties of brotherhood between the two countries. He further stated that those who are trying to sever these bonds were misjudging the strength of Tunisian patriotism, saying, “Tunisia is not an easy target, and those who think so are wrong.”

Tebboune also took a subtle swipe at those pushing for normalization with the “Israeli” entity, referring to the normalization agreements between the entity and certain Arab countries, such as Morocco and the UAE. He emphasized that President Saied was neither in favor of normalization with the “Israeli” entity nor in a rush to make such moves.

The Algerian president reiterated that Algeria has never interfered in Tunisia’s internal affairs and will never do so. “Algeria’s security is inseparable from Tunisia’s,” he said. “Whoever harms Tunisia harms Algeria.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied had already denied the rumors surrounding the military agreement on December 18, describing them as baseless fabrications designed to harm the Tunisian people.