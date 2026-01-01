Syrian Authorities Foil Daesh Attack on Churches and New Year Celebrations

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that it had successfully thwarted a Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISISL”] plot to carry out suicide bombings targeting churches and New Year celebrations, particularly in Aleppo.

In a statement released via its Telegram channel, the ministry explained that, as part of its ongoing counterterrorism operations and close monitoring of Daesh cells, it had received intelligence about plans for attacks on New Year gatherings, with a particular focus on churches and civilian areas in several provinces, especially Aleppo.

To prevent the attacks, the ministry said it took preemptive measures, including strengthening security around churches, deploying both mobile and fixed patrols, and establishing checkpoints throughout the city.

During a checkpoint operation in Aleppo’s Bab Al-Faraj district, security forces intercepted a suspected ISIS member who opened fire. One internal security soldier was martyred in the exchange, and the attacker detonated explosives, injuring two others.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and wished a swift recovery to the injured. It praised the bravery and actions of security personnel, which were critical in preventing a major terrorist attack during the New Year celebrations.