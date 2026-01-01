Guterres Condemns ’Israeli’ Efforts to Halt UNRWA Operations

By Staff, Agencies

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned recent "Israeli" Knesset decisions targeting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], warning that these moves are designed to obstruct the agency's work, as stated by the UN Spokesperson's Office.

Guterres stressed that the amendments and related decisions violate UNRWA’s legal status and international law, urging that the measures be rescinded immediately, as UNRWA is an integral part of the UN system.

This is happening as "Israel’s" Ministry of Diaspora Affairs has warned that 37 humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza could face a suspension of their activities starting Thursday if they fail to submit the names of their Palestinian staff within the set deadline.

The occupation ministry released a list of the affected NGOs, which includes major humanitarian actors such as Médecins Sans Frontières [MSF], the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE, World Vision, and Oxfam.

According to ministry spokesperson Gilad Zwick, these organizations have so far refused to provide the requested staff information. He claimed that the matter could have been addressed over the past ten months, but was not.

Zwick stated that organizations have until midnight Wednesday–Thursday to comply and avoid the ban, though he expressed "serious doubts" about meeting the deadline, stressing that operations can resume only with full adherence to the specified standards.

The decision has faced criticism from the UN and EU. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called the “Israeli” announcement "outrageous," warning that it would worsen Gaza's humanitarian crisis and urging influential states to push for unhindered access.

In Brussels, the EU warned that suspending NGO operations would block critical aid, with Commissioner Hajja Lahbib stressing that the NGO registration law cannot be applied as is, given international humanitarian law's obligation to deliver aid.

MSF warned that "Israeli" authorities could force it to suspend operations in Gaza and the West Bank by March 1, 2026, following a decision to revoke its registration. In a December 31 statement, MSF called on "Israeli" authorities to ensure it and other INGOs are registered to continue working in the region, seeking urgent clarification after being notified of the withdrawal.

Foreign ministers from ten countries expressed deep concern over Gaza’s "catastrophic" humanitarian situation, with civilians facing severe hardship as winter sets in. They highlighted critical gaps in shelter, healthcare, and sanitation, noting that 1.3 million people need urgent shelter, over half of health facilities are partially functional, and 740,000 are at risk from toxic flooding.

The ministers urged "Israel" to allow continued UN operations, lift restrictions on dual-use imports, and open more border crossings for aid, particularly the Rafah crossing, addressing delays caused by customs and screenings.

They called for aid targets to be a minimum, not a limit, as "Israeli" bombardment and blockade leave civilians, especially children, vulnerable despite the October ceasefire agreement.