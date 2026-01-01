Thousands March in Istanbul For Palestine On New Year’s Day

By Staff, Agencies

Around 520,000 people gathered early Thursday at Istanbul’s Galata Bridge for a massive demonstration in support of Palestine. The event was organized under the Humanity Alliance and National Will Platform, with participation from more than 400 civil society organizations and led by the Turkish Youth Foundation [TUGVA].

The march carried the slogan: “We won’t cower, we won’t keep quiet, we won’t forget Palestine,” as participants called for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Before the march, citizens convened at major mosques across Istanbul, including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye, and Eminonu New Mosque. Many attendees carried Turkish and Palestinian flags while offering prayers in mosque courtyards.

Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was high, with extensive security measures in place, particularly around Sultanahmet Square. Participants were also provided with hot refreshments before marching toward the Galata Bridge.

The official program began at 8:30 a.m. local time [05:30 GMT]. A large banner depicting Hanzala, the iconic Palestinian cartoon figure created by Naji al-Ali, was displayed behind the main press platform.

The demonstration featured performances by internationally known artists, including Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain, Turkish artist Esat Kabakli, and the band Grup Yuruyus, blending cultural expression with political activism.

Bilal Erdogan, chair of the Ilim Yayma Foundation’s Board of Trustees and a member of TUGVA’s High Advisory Board, told reporters the new year began with prayers for Palestine, emphasizing the spiritual importance of gathering in mosques at dawn.

“On the one hand, we are praying for the oppressed in Palestine. On the other hand, of course, we are commemorating our martyrs. At the same time, we are praying together that the year 2026 will bring goodness for our entire nation and for the oppressed Palestinians,” Erdogan said.

He also noted the growing participation over the years, “Every year, compared to the previous one, we feel that this morning is marked by broader participation and that, as a nation, we sense how strong our shared common ground truly is. This makes us very happy.”

Erdogan concluded with a message of hope: “God willing, may the Almighty grant this nation the joy of seeing this stance as a source of pride this year, grant freedom to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and grant us the freedom of Jerusalem.”

Ibrahim Besinci, TUGVA chair, addressed the crowd on Galata Bridge, framing the turnout as a moral response to violence in Palestine.

“Today, there are hundreds of thousands here. There is an honorable nation standing upright against this genocide. There are the prayers of the oppressed and the legacy of our martyrs,” Besinci said.

He described the Galata Bridge as a “tribune of conscience” and paid tribute to Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds, as well as commemorating three Turkish police officers killed in a recent counterterror operation.

Besinci cited staggering figures on Gaza’s devastation: over 27 months, 210,000 tons of bombs have been dropped, 70,000 Palestinians killed, 2,600 families completely erased, 5,000 families reduced to a single survivor, 45,000 amputations, and 12,000 arrests.

“In other words, before the eyes of the entire world, a people has been erased not just from the map, but from life,” he stressed.

Ahead of the march, civil society groups hosted a press briefing with leaders from Turkey’s major sports clubs, including Besiktas, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, and Fenerbahce, publicly voicing support for the event and encouraging participation.

Bilal Erdogan noted that since October 2023, “more than 70,000 civilians and at least 20,000 children have been killed in the Gaza genocide.” According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 414 people have died, and over 1,100 have been injured despite the October 10 ceasefire.

The march also featured an art installation titled “Roots,” symbolizing memory and Resistance in Gaza. Organizers said it represented cultural destruction, with an olive tree rising from rubble, overturned chairs, scattered musical instruments, books, and a camera.

The phrase “We Will Stay Here” appeared in three languages, underscoring both cultural and human resilience amid ongoing genocide.

The protest also comes amid heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, where 2025 ended with a sharp escalation in "Israeli" violations. December was among the deadliest months, marked by intensified demolitions and repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian residents.

It is worth noting that Istanbul has emerged as a recurring hub for such mobilizations, having hosted similar large-scale demonstrations throughout 2024 and 2025 as part of an ongoing series of popular actions backed by broad civil society participation in support of Palestine.