Bolsonaro Seeks House Arrest Over Health Risks

By Staff, Agencies

Lawyers for Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro have requested that his 27-year prison sentence be converted to house arrest, citing serious health concerns as he prepares to be discharged from hospital.

Bolsonaro, 70, is expected to leave the DF Star private clinic on New Year’s Day after undergoing surgery for a groin hernia on December 25, followed by a second procedure two days later to address recurring hiccups.

His medical team said his condition is stable, with cardiologist Dr. Brasil Caiado confirming there are no postoperative complications, and surgeon Claudio Birolini stating that recovery is proceeding normally.

In a formal submission to Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday, Bolsonaro’s defense team argued that returning to prison poses a “real risk” to his health.

The request included a medical report warning that inadequate care could lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or stroke, and cited mental health concerns as an additional factor.

Bolsonaro has suffered chronic medical problems since surviving a stabbing attack during a 2018 campaign rally, undergoing multiple abdominal surgeries in subsequent years.

A previous request for house arrest was rejected several weeks ago. However, his lawyers claim his condition has significantly worsened since that decision.

Bolsonaro had been under house arrest before beginning his prison term, but authorities ordered his detention after he attempted to tamper with his ankle monitoring bracelet using a soldering iron—an act the court viewed as an attempted escape.