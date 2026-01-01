France Plans Ban On Social Media For Children Under 15

By Staff, Agencies

France is preparing to introduce legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, following Australia’s recent move to impose similar restrictions on minors.

According to reports by Le Monde and France Info, the French government plans to enforce the ban starting with the 2026 school year.

A draft bill is expected to undergo legal review by the Conseil d’État before being submitted to parliament early next year.

President Emmanuel Macron has urged swift action, citing growing concerns over the impact of social media on young people.

Australia became the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media for under-16s in December, covering platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

The French draft legislation reportedly includes two main measures: a ban on social media use for children under 15, and a prohibition on mobile phone use in high schools, which serve students aged 15 to 18. Mobile phones are already banned in primary and middle schools across France.

Education unions are expected to review the proposed high school phone ban, while the government aims to implement the social media restriction by September 2026.

The draft bill highlights risks associated with excessive screen time, including exposure to harmful content, online harassment, and sleep disruption.

It stresses the need to protect future generations and preserve young people’s ability to thrive within a society based on shared values.