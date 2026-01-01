Lukashenko Says He Warned Putin Of Possible Assassination Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a possible assassination plot ahead of a planned trip to South Africa for the 2023 BRICS summit, citing intelligence signals suggesting a serious security threat.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Lukashenko recalled a “brotherly” conversation with Putin shortly before the summit, during which Belarusian intelligence had detected informal indications from Western sources pointing to preparations for a potential terrorist attack against the Russian leader.

Lukashenko said the information came from conversations and rumors assessed at the intelligence level, not speculation.

He added that he urged Putin not to travel abroad while the Ukraine conflict was ongoing, stressing there was no need to take unnecessary risks.

According to Lukashenko, Putin initially downplayed the warning, saying his adversaries were “not that crazy anymore,” but the Belarusian leader insisted the danger should be taken seriously.

Ultimately, Putin did not attend the BRICS summit in person, saying his presence inside Russia was more important at the time.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Moscow instead. Lukashenko noted that while his advice may not have been the sole factor behind the decision, it was based on concrete assessments.

His comments followed Russian claims that Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region on December 28–29, an allegation Kiev denied.

Reflecting on recent events, Lukashenko said they reinforced his belief that the threat had been real and his warning justified.