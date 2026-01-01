Al Mayadeen Journalist Mohammad Faraj Released After 21 Days Detention In Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

Al Mayadeen journalist Mohammad Faraj was released by Jordanian authorities after 21 days of detention, without any charges being filed or explanation provided for his arrest.

Al Mayadeen welcomed Faraj’s release in a statement issued Wednesday, congratulating him on regaining his freedom and praising his resilience, steadfastness, and courage throughout his detention.

The network also congratulated Faraj’s family, particularly his wife, commending their patience and composure during the ordeal.

The statement expressed deep appreciation to journalists, writers, politicians, and Arab and international activists who showed solidarity with Faraj and supported calls for his release.

Al Mayadeen also thanked Arab and international press unions and organizations that participated in advocacy efforts demanding his freedom.

Special tribute was paid to the General Federation of Arab Journalists and its president, Mouayad al-Lami, citing their effective and sustained role in contributing to Faraj’s release.

The network further commended official and media bodies in Jordan for their positive engagement and for helping push toward the decision to release him.

Al Mayadeen reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a professional, balanced, and fair editorial approach in its coverage of Jordan, its leadership, and its people.

It also stressed that public and media freedoms are a sacred right for Arab citizens and journalists, underscoring its continued support for freedom of expression.

Faraj’s family had previously raised serious concerns about his physical and mental health during his detention, following their first visit since his arrest on December 12.