Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s nuclear industry has not only withstood decades of sanctions, sabotage, and direct attacks, but has continued to advance and now plays a key role in improving public health, according to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of new medical units at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Eslami said the AEOI has placed its highest capabilities at the service of Iran’s health and medical sectors.

He emphasized that nuclear medicine depends fundamentally on uranium enrichment, noting that enrichment is essential for fuel production, irradiation, and isotopic separation.

Eslami rejected US demands that Iran abandon enrichment, reiterating that Tehran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and aimed at development.

He said years of sanctions, psychological warfare, and misuse of international institutions were intended to block Iran’s progress due to its geopolitical position, resources, and human capital.

He noted that industrial sabotage against Iran’s nuclear program began more than 25 years ago, later escalating to espionage, assassinations of scientists, and missile and air attacks on nuclear facilities. Despite this, he said Iranian experts repeatedly neutralized these efforts.

Referring to statements by officials from “Israel,” Eslami said the regime’s leaders have admitted failure to stop Iran’s nuclear advancement despite extensive efforts.

He also recalled the June 13 unprovoked war launched by “Israel” against Iran, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling them grave violations of international law. Eslami said Iran’s retaliatory operations ultimately forced an end to the aggression.