Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s nuclear industry has not only withstood decades of sanctions, sabotage, and direct attacks, but has continued to advance and now plays a key role in improving public health, according to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of new medical units at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Eslami said the AEOI has placed its highest capabilities at the service of Iran’s health and medical sectors.

He emphasized that nuclear medicine depends fundamentally on uranium enrichment, noting that enrichment is essential for fuel production, irradiation, and isotopic separation.

Eslami rejected US demands that Iran abandon enrichment, reiterating that Tehran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and aimed at development.

He said years of sanctions, psychological warfare, and misuse of international institutions were intended to block Iran’s progress due to its geopolitical position, resources, and human capital.

He noted that industrial sabotage against Iran’s nuclear program began more than 25 years ago, later escalating to espionage, assassinations of scientists, and missile and air attacks on nuclear facilities. Despite this, he said Iranian experts repeatedly neutralized these efforts.

Referring to statements by officials from “Israel,” Eslami said the regime’s leaders have admitted failure to stop Iran’s nuclear advancement despite extensive efforts.

He also recalled the June 13 unprovoked war launched by “Israel” against Iran, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling them grave violations of international law. Eslami said Iran’s retaliatory operations ultimately forced an end to the aggression.

Iran aeoi Nuclear development NuclearForce IranSanctions

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

4 hours ago
Iran: US Threats to Nuclear Sites Endanger IAEA, NPT Credibility

Iran: US Threats to Nuclear Sites Endanger IAEA, NPT Credibility

14 hours ago
Ghalibaf Hails Soleimani’s Legacy As Enduring School Of Resistance

Ghalibaf Hails Soleimani’s Legacy As Enduring School Of Resistance

one day ago
Imam Khamenei Appoints General Ahmad Vahidi As Deputy Commander of IRG

Imam Khamenei Appoints General Ahmad Vahidi As Deputy Commander of IRG

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 01-01-2026 Hour: 07:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot