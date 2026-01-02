- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance
folder_openThe Biggest Crime access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was not merely a commander, but a cornerstone of the regional Resistance axis that confronted foreign domination and defended the country at its most critical moments.
A Resistance strategist and deputy Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] leader, al-Muhandis was pivotal in defeating Daesh and opposing US–"Israeli" influence before his martydom alongside Hajj Qassem Soleimani in a 2020 US airstrike.
Comments
- Related News