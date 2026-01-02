Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance
folder_openThe Biggest Crime access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was not merely a commander, but a cornerstone of the regional Resistance axis that confronted foreign domination and defended the country at its most critical moments.

A Resistance strategist and deputy Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] leader, al-Muhandis was pivotal in defeating Daesh and opposing US–"Israeli" influence before his martydom alongside Hajj Qassem Soleimani in a 2020 US airstrike.



Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance

Israel Iran Iraq Baghdad zionist aggression UnitedStates AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

Comments

  1. Related News
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: A Life of Resistance

8 hours ago
Public Disillusionment with the “Israeli” Entity

Public Disillusionment with the “Israeli” Entity

4 days ago
’Bashan’ Pioneers: The New Face of Settler Expansion Beyond Palestine

’Bashan’ Pioneers: The New Face of Settler Expansion Beyond Palestine

8 days ago
Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-01-2026 Hour: 05:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot